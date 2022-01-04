Amidst turmoil in Trumpland, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have confirmed that they’ve been secretly engaged for over a year. Guilfoyle kicked off the reports with a new Instagram post on Sunday that showed her clearly sporting a diamond engagement ring and explicitly saying she can’t wait to be with Don Jr. forever.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” Guilfoyle wrote. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

The engagement news was then confirmed by the Daily Mail:

‘Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.’ ‘They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,’ the source added. ‘Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.’

Of course, people can’t help but notice the awfully convenient timing of the couple’s announcement. On Monday, Don Jr., along with his sister Ivanka, was subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General’s office as part of the fraud investigation into their father and the Trump Organization. As people on social media quickly noted, spouses can’t be compelled to testify against each other, which seems like a possible explanation for the engagement, in addition to true love. Although, there were plenty of other jokes, too, but in Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s defense, there was some mention of passion. Passion regarding those other jokes, that is.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are engaged — most likely convenience factor so they can’t testify against one another. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 4, 2022

Pretty ironic on the same day Don Jr. gets subpoenaed…… We learned he's been secretly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle for a year now and it's just being made public. The Trump's and their distraction tactics never work. https://t.co/D1rtT7G3NG — K-Money Talks Politics (@KMoneyTalks) January 3, 2022

Did you see the beautiful message that @DonaldJTrumpJr tweeted about Kimberly Guilfoyle to announce their engagement? Neither did anyone else. — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) January 4, 2022

I'm feeling like the marriage between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr is so they don't have to testify against each other. Anyone else getting that vibe? — Pepper “Brunch Bit*h” Potts (@pepper26potts) January 3, 2022

I, Donald Jr. take you, Kimberly Guilfoyle to be my wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better for worse, and avoid testifying against each other. Fixed it. — Love and Lemonade 🌊 🇨🇦🌈🧢 (@justDavidDD) January 4, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. are registered at their local coke dealer and Hobby Lobby. — 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓔𝓪𝓻𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓡𝓪𝓶 (@The_Earl_of_Ram) January 4, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle got engaged on the same day that the New York Attorney General subpoenaed him They’re getting married for the same reason sex trafficker Matt Gaetz & Ginger Luckey did Spousal immunity Spouses can’t be forced to testify against each other — Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 4, 2022

Sneak peek at Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle's wedding cake. pic.twitter.com/SgGlJCspRZ — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) January 4, 2022

(Via Daily Mail)