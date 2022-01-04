Donald Trump Jr Kimberly Guilfoyle
Don Jr. Got Engaged To Kimberly Guilfoyle, And Of Course People Are Talking About The ‘Spousal Immunity’ Factor

Amidst turmoil in Trumpland, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have confirmed that they’ve been secretly engaged for over a year. Guilfoyle kicked off the reports with a new Instagram post on Sunday that showed her clearly sporting a diamond engagement ring and explicitly saying she can’t wait to be with Don Jr. forever.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” Guilfoyle wrote. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

The engagement news was then confirmed by the Daily Mail:

‘Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.’

‘They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,’ the source added. ‘Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.’

Of course, people can’t help but notice the awfully convenient timing of the couple’s announcement. On Monday, Don Jr., along with his sister Ivanka, was subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General’s office as part of the fraud investigation into their father and the Trump Organization. As people on social media quickly noted, spouses can’t be compelled to testify against each other, which seems like a possible explanation for the engagement, in addition to true love. Although, there were plenty of other jokes, too, but in Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s defense, there was some mention of passion. Passion regarding those other jokes, that is.

