Donald Trump’s exile to Florida continues weeks after he left the White House and Joe Biden became president. Saturday brought word that we might see him appear at a conservative convention later in the month, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., has done plenty of appearing in his father’s stead in increasingly bizarre videos he’s posting online.

While the elder Trump remains deplatformed on Twitter, Don Jr. is finding a number of ways to get his unhinged videos out to his supporters, with a weirdly frenetic energy that made him (and some illict drug references) trend on Twitter on Saturday morning when his latest video dropped on Sunday.

This looks and sounds like an extremist video posted from a bunker of undisclosed location pic.twitter.com/LNWmiUN96I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021

The video, which is about teachers unions and safety in reopening schools during a still-ongoing and extremely deadly pandemic.

“Whatever happened to follow the science,” Trump Jr. asks, shaking the camera and turning the wall of guns behind him into a Mr. Krabs meme of sorts. The video clip most people posted online doesn’t really go anywhere as far as rhetoric, but most people were extremely distracted by his Men In Black backdrop of firearms wall-mounted and the bizarre way the video is shot. While talking about teachers and schoolchildren.

Why would you decide to pose in front of guns while talking about schools and teacher unions? This is a sick guy. https://t.co/vrs6DnKUGL — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 21, 2021

Every front facing video of Don Jr. looks like bodycam footage of a guy being arrested for a DUI pic.twitter.com/6IrSIGd6fe — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 21, 2021

In animation you create mouth charts with shapes that correspond to phonemes. But Don Jr. is literally off the charts. Like these lip shapes make no sense. https://t.co/idTTRejSh9 — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 21, 2021

cocaine and Don Jr. are trending together because of course they are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 21, 2021

Don Jr. thinks that it's teachers unions that are destroying America. I dunno…I have always felt more threatened by those freaks who have an excessive number of automatic weapons and an unlimited supply of Adderall… pic.twitter.com/YD7EX7QHeX — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 21, 2021

Don Jr. is the face of the White Powder movement. I mean White Power. Wait, I meant White Powder. Actually, both. Yeah both. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 21, 2021

Even Monica Lewinski was concerned.

here’s what i find really disconcerting given the insurrection of 6 jan: this last week rep boebert had guns prominently displayed in the background and now this. what’s his face is going to speak at CPAC.

i hope the @fbi is paying attention to this. https://t.co/tgp40EpiJd — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) February 21, 2021

The GI Joe-inspired font of the ‘Don Jr.’ in the video also got plenty of attention, too.

Can we please talk about the GI Joe font in the upper left.

This Fucking clown begged daddy to get another country to let him hunt and kill a defenseless sheep, but sure, slap some rifles on the wall & throw up the GI Joe font, and everyone will believe he’s a real badass. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/XVV9SSV5fk — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 21, 2021

‘Amped as hell” seems to be Trump Jr.’s standard operating procedure these days, so don’t you can really only expect more videos with more and more guns in the background moving forward.