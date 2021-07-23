Getty Image
Donald Trump Jr. Thinks His Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ (The Internet Disagrees)

The only person who says “my father…” more often than Meghan McCain is Donald Trump Jr., so naturally, he thinks he’s found her replacement on The View.

The Daily Mail reported that the talk show is looking for a “Trump Republican” to take over for McCain when she leaves, reportedly at the end of the month. ‘It’s chaos behind the scenes at The View. Joy Behar is openly moaning about Meghan leaving as it’s finally hit her that sometimes it is better the devil you know,” a source told the British tabloid. “Joy has only just realized that they could be getting someone much further right on the political spectrum than Meghan who won’t put up with her crap.”

The source said that if The View wants a “massive shake up” to “give the other women a run for their money,” producers should hire a conservative firebrand like Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, or Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend who departed Fox News in 2018 after being accused of sexual harassment by a former-assistant; the news network agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the assistant for a reported $4 million.

In response to the report, Don tweeted, “LOL, hey ⁦@ABC even I’d tune in to see ⁦@kimguilfoyle do this. Kim vs the other 4 doesn’t seem like a fair fight though. You may need a few more libs.” To be fair, Guilfoyle is a pro at shouting. She would fit right in.

Trump Jr.’s endorsement was not well received on Twitter:

