In a move that should surprise no one, Donald Trump is reportedly under Congressional scrutiny after an investigation revealed that he was charging insane prices to have the Secret Service stay on his properties while protecting him and/or his children. A letter sent to the current director of the Secret Service demands a full accounting of just how much Trump allegedly bilked the government for a tidy profit.

As reported by The Washington Post, the congressional investigation learned that Eric Trump was not telling the truth when he previously claimed that the former president’s properties let agents stay for free or “at cost.” Instead, the Secret Service was reportedly charged significantly higher amounts than the government allows, and it happened a lot:

The records show that in 40 cases the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate — in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. The new billing documents, according to a congressional committee’s review, show that U.S. taxpayers paid the president’s company at least $1.4 million for Secret Service agents’ stays at Trump properties for his and his family’s protection.

Considering the Secret Service is still protecting Trump per his status as a former president, Congress is now even more intently focused on figuring out just how much he’s charging the government. The oversight committee wants a full accounting because, surprise, this information is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Given the long-standing concerns surrounding the former President’s conflicts of interest and efforts to profit off the presidency, the committee has a strong interest in obtaining a complete accounting of federal government spending at Trump properties,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney wrote to Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle.

