Some conservative-minded folks have yearned for an alternative to supposedly free-speech-hating mainstream social media platforms like Twitter, and they got one with Parler. It hasn’t been without controversy, though, as the 2021 storming of the US Capitol was said to have been coordinated on the platform. Subsequently, it was banned from Google Play and Apple’s App Store (but has since returned to Apple).

Now, the platform is one again in the news: Kanye West, who has recently been restricted on Twitter and Instagram, has agreed to buy Parler.

In a press release shared today (October 17), Parler calls itself “the world’s pioneering uncancelable free speech platform” and says that West and Parler parent company Parlement Technologies “intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.” It also notes, “The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure,” adding, “The proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

West said in the press release, “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer also said, “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Farmer, by the way, is married to Candace Owens, with whom Ye has been spending time recently: They wore matching “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week and West later turned up at the premiere of Owens’ film The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd And The Rise Of BLM.

West created a Parler account today (found here) and has yet to post anything on the site.