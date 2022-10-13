In recent times, Kanye West has been losing more and more public favor by the day. The most recent bout started with anti-Semitic remarks made on social media, which got him suspended from both Instagram and Twitter. More revelations emerged from there, like his episode of The Shop getting shelved and cut clips from his Fox News interview.

Speaking of conservative-leaning media: Last night (October 13), Ye showed up at the premiere of Candace Owens’ movie The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd And The Rise Of BLM alongside Ray J and Kid Rock.

TMZ notes that red carpet arrivals began at 6:30 p.m. local time at Nashville’s Woolworth Theater, but West, Ray J, and Rock showed up a couple hours after that and posed for photos. TMZ also reports that according to sources, Owens (who wore a matching “White Lives Matter” shirt with West at Paris Fashion Week) invited both Ye and Ray J to the event “in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian.”

As for The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, The Daily Wire says of the film, “In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the media concocted a narrative that justified a summer of worldwide riots and helped contribute to the rise of Black Lives Matter, who used the chaos to raise 90 million dollars. In this new documentary, exclusively on DailyWire+, Candace Owens follows the money and discovers exactly how the money was spent and where it did — and didn’t go.”