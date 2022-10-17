Kanye West’s second appearance on the Drink Champs podcast proved to be every bit as controversial as his first. However, this time, the consequences may end up being direr for all involved after Kanye parroted an alt-right conspiracy theory about the death of Minnesota activist George Floyd. Falsely claiming that George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose — despite video depicting a Minnesota police officer kneeling on his neck as gasped “I Can’t Breathe” — West not only spread harmful messaging but also opened himself and Drink Champs to possible legal action.

Lee Merritt, the civil rights lawyer who fought a number of high-profile social justice cases including that of Ahmaud Arbery, noted on Twitter, “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Floyd’s death was a galvanizing incident in the movement for social justice, prompting uprisings across the nation demanding police reform — and a corresponding backlash from white supremacist groups online. Also during the episode, Kanye doubled down on the antisemitic comments that had already gotten him banned from Instagram and Twitter.