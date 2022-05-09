In recent weeks, Madison Cawthorn has been plagued by scandal after scandal. He claimed there are cocaine-fueled orgies happening all over Capitol Hill (at least until he admitted he made up the scandalous story for attention); he got busted carrying a gun through airport security… again; and he was called a “bad person” by a former-aide.

But Donald Trump doesn’t care about all that. The reason he’s allegedly “weirded out” by Cawthorn is due to leaked photos where the far-right, anti-LGBTQIA representative is wearing lingerie, and videos where Cawthorn’s cousin can be seen grabbing his crotch and another one where he pretends to hump a male friend while naked.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump (who should relate to Cawthorn’s “locker room talk” defense) has “grown increasingly annoyed and disappointed with his MAGA apprentice. The twice-impeached former president has described some of what he’s heard about Cawthorn’s latest woes — and the online sexual imagery associated with it — as “gross,” according to two sources who’ve heard Trump speak about the matter.”

A source told the publication, “Trump is not at the point of pulling his endorsement, but the [former] president says he wants to sit back and see what happens. But he’s been disappointed with Madison, and thinks he has problems handling his [public relations].” Another source added, “President Trump is completely weirded out by the allegations.”

[A third] source said that lately Trump had voiced bewilderment and disgusted confusion about what he’d been told of the flood of leaks and footage, asking at one point in recent days if one of the allegations was that Cawthorn was “f*cking his cousin?” (That is not one of the allegations. Cawthorn’s cousin, who is also on his staff, appears in some of the videos where sex is discussed.)

In a statement about Rolling Stone‘s reporting, Cawthorn hit all the familiar GOP talking points. Blah blah blah “nameless accusations” blah blah blah “fake news” blah blah blah “America First agenda,” etc. But he better watch out. Trump has been known to refuse an endorsement if he thinks someone is “f*cking weird.”

(Via Rolling Stone)