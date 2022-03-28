North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been in office for less than 15 months, but he’s already seen behind the curtain of what makes Washington, D.C. tick—and it apparently looks a lot like Studio 54 in its heyday.

While being interviewed for the “Warrior Poet” podcast, Mediaite reports that host John Lovell asked the 26-year-old—whose own constituents attempted to block him for running for re-election—whether the life of a politician was anything like what audiences saw on House of Cards. As far as Cawthorn is concerned, the Netflix series might as well have been a docuseries.

“A former president that we had in the ‘90s was asked a question about this, and he gave an answer that I thought was so true,” Cawthorn replied. “He said that the only thing not accurate in that show [is] that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly.” But Cawthorn, who maybe kinda sorta might have married a Russian spy (they met at a CrossFit competition that didn’t exist, which a Russian casino scammed him into attending, and should have been his first clue), didn’t stop there. Cawthorn went on to claim that:

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, the average age is probably 60 or 70. I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Oh hey we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

Leave it to a Republican to describe an orgy as a “sexual get-together.”

Cawthorn also said that blow runs rampant through the halls of our nation’s capitol. “Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you,” he said. “And it’s like, this is wild.”

“Wild” is one way to describe it. “Likely total BS” is another, though it’s interesting that the phrase “key bump” is a part of Cawthorn’s vernacular. CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere did the math and thinks that something is up with Cawthorn’s story.

there’d be a limited number of people who A) live in Washington; B) Madison Cawthorn would have looked up to his whole life; C) are in their 60s or 70s now. Which red yarn Poirot out there can solve the mystery of the GOP coke sniffing orgy regulars? https://t.co/mJHtSifFdD — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 27, 2022

Matthew Yglesias, who has lived in D.C. for 20 years, was also taken aback by Cawthorn’s accusations, although he pointed out that “I guess I don’t hang out with as many Republicans as Cawthorn does.”

I've been here almost 20 years and have never been invited to an orgy by a sixty-something, but I guess I don't hang out with as many Republicans as Cawthorn does. https://t.co/50z8Dm0p1s — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 27, 2022

