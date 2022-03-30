Donald Trump is not known for his subtlety. Despite the fact that he has a very long string of failed and bankrupted businesses on his resume (sorry, Trump Steaks), he still approaches each new venture with gusto—and the bravado of a man who hasn’t declared bankruptcy a whopping six times. Such was the case with TRUTH Social, the social network created for Trump by Trumpers that he loudly and proudly announced in October 2021.

Nearly six months and several disastrous “launches” later, the shady AF website—which Don Jr. promised us was “gonna be awesome”—seems to hurriedly be digging its own plot in Trump’s graveyard of failed businesses. While it certainly doesn’t help that even Trump has only posted on it a whole one time, general interest in the network has pretty much disappeared, too. As The Wrap reports, the laughably named TRUTH has seen a dramatic 93 percent drop in signups since its official launch in February.

As Antoinette Siu writes for The Wrap:

After going live on President’s Day, the Twitter-lookalike app saw installs decline by more than 800,000 since its launch week, according to Sensor Tower. Installs on the Apple app store this month have fallen to about 60,000 per week, based on early estimates. “This is down 93% from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” Stephanie Chan, mobile insights strategist at Sensor Tower, told TheWrap. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch.”

While there’s no official data on how much traffic the site is actually getting, The Wrap looked at stats from Similarweb, which showed that at its height, 6 million people visited the site during its launch week (some of them presumably lookie-loos just wanting to see how the site was running and what people were talking about). That traffic has dropped to less than 2 million visitors per week.

While Team Trump did not respond to a request for comment on The Wrap’s story, Trump himself has reportedly been complaining about the site’s abject failure. The Daily Beast learned from sources that the former president has been heard “on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like, ‘What the f*ck is going on’ with TRUTH Social?”

What the f*ck indeed.

