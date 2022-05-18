Elon Musk is not having a great day. Following reports that Twitter plans to “enforce the merger agreement” that Musk has attempted to back out of by suddenly becoming concerned with the social media company’s bot problem that he vowed to fix, Tesla shares plummeted on Tuesday after it was knocked off of the S&P Dow Jones’ ESG index. The ESG is a “global list that ranks companies based on their environmental, social, and governance standards,” according to Mediaite, and Musk is absolutely raging at the development.

Adding insult to injury, Exxon was left on the ESG index, and that was enough for Musk to start firing off pouty tweets on Twitter, the platform he may soon own whether he wants to or not.

“Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list!” Musk tweeted. “ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors. @SPGlobalRatings has lost their integrity.”

.@SPGlobalRatings has lost their integrity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In a move that brings back memories of his Mother’s Day tweet where he hinted he might be killed by Russia, Musk complained to his followers that he’s now a “political” target. “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” he tweeted.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk then returned to attacking the ESG list and accused of it ranking “how compliant your business is with the leftist agenda” in a meme featuring The Rock.

Despite Tesla doing more for the environment than any company ever! pic.twitter.com/ImxrhnRepj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk eventually capped off his meltdown with a vow to never vote for a Democrat again. “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk tweeted before, once again, painting himself as a political victim. “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter, Mediaite)