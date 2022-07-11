Meghan McCain is not a fan of Elon Musk‘s method for addressing the “underpopulation crisis.” In her latest column, McCain dragged Musk for confirming that he secretly impregnated one of his top execs with twins last year by boasting about the importance of having large families.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk tweeted. “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Musk’s devotion to constantly pumping out kids (the twins are now his eighth and ninth children) earned him praise from Nick Cannon, who’s also been a non-stop baby factory. Seeing Cannon’s praise for Musk was enough for McCain to devote a Daily Mail column to the situation.

“This is flat out weird,” McCain wrote while noting that Musk “apparently had simultaneous pregnancies going on” if you look at the timeline for the secret twins and his children with Grimes:

This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet. Elon is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants, but don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all.

While McCain appreciates Musk for the way he “eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism,” the former The View co-host can’t get past his possible philandering. “Let’s get one thing straight,” she wrote. “Musk is no role model.”

