The Elon Musk and Republican love fest continues. The Tesla CEO proudly announced that he voted for his first Republican during a Texas special election, and he’s already hinting that Ron DeSantis has his backing should he become the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Given Musk’s rabid fanbase and massive social media following, the Florida Governor was quick to latch on to Musk’s support during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

After announcing the reinstatement of the Florida State Guard, DeSantis fielded questions from reporters, which included his thoughts on Musk tweeting that he’s “leaning” towards the governor for president. In true Republican fashion, DeSantis couldn’t help but make things awkwardly racist.

"I'm focused on 2022, but with @elonmusk what I would say is you know I welcome support from African-Americans. What can I say?" – @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/SuWQVLMORE — Robbie Myers (@robbievmyers) June 15, 2022

“I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African-Americans,” DeSantis joked, earning laughter from the crowd.

Technically, Musk is from South Africa, but c’mon. Horrible jokes aside, DeSantis marks the second Republican within a matter of hours who has openly embraced support from the embattled Tesla CEO. After winning the special election in Texas, Mayra Flores made it a point to specifically thank Musk for helping her flip a Democratic congressional seat.

“I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that’s happened over the last 24 hours,” Flores tweeted. “Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for.”

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Of course, the big question is will Musk back Donald Trump should he follow through on his plans to run for president in 2024. Despite the ongoing January 6 hearings, Trump is still the front runner should he enter the GOP primary. If Trump doesn’t run, DeSantis is more than likely the candidate going into 2024. Otherwise, the Florida governor has a fight on his hands that he might not win even with Musk’s support.

(Via Robbie Myers on Twitter)