Hugh Grant, as everyone is well aware, has proven himself to be well-versed in playing charming characters (both of the straight-up endearing variety and, sometimes, as a mischievous scamp) throughout his lengthy career. More recently, he’s leaned into more nefarious territory with not only his Paddington 2 villain but also An English Scandal and The Gentleman. While those roles were interesting ones (and it was clear that Hugh had a ball playing them), The Undoing finally gives Hugh Grant a chance to play a guy that you’re not quite sure whether you like or hate. It’s an unusual reaction to have when it comes to Hugh because let’s face it: you still liked Phoenix Buchanan even though he helped condemn a marmalade-loving bear to prison, right? Don’t lie.

For different reasons, it’s far too enjoyable to watch Hugh as accused murderer Jonathan Fraser in HBO’s The Undoing. I’m still convinced that this was inspired casting, mostly because I’ve long suspected that Hugh has been keen to stop being so likeable onscreen. One can’t deliver the most effective celebrity apology of all time (for that 1995 “scandal”) without truly understanding the human condition, so this series feels like a guilt-inducing treat in that way. Hugh plays up his character’s roguish and enchanting layers in a manner that keeps viewers wondering what the hell he’s capable of doing. This upcoming Sunday, viewers will finally find out who-really-dunnit in the series finale.

Since I’ve been a Hugh follower for decades — enjoying not only his romantic heroes, but the occasional romantic anti-hero (“charming, witty, notable fuckwit,” Daniel Cleaver from Bridget Jones’s Diary) and even his dancing prime minister in the otherwise awful Love Actually — I did not have to be asked twice to hop onto a Zoom call with him to discuss The Undoing. I mean, come on: the series reteams Nicole Kidman and writer-producer David E. Kelley after their Big Little Lies success, but more importantly, it unites two Paddington villains in Kidman and Grant. I was in. Let the droll British charm roll.

How are things, Hugh? You look like you’re in a hotel.

Oh, I’m miserable. I’m in London. In the West End. The completely empty West End. In an empty hotel. It’s like something out of The Shining.

2020 is a Stephen King movie. Well, we are coming up on the 20th anniversary of the Bridget Jones’s Diary, in which you had an amusing fight scene. Your The Undoing fight scene is far more brutal. How did you gear up for it?

For this one? Well, I was anxious about it because there I am, an unfit doctor in his late middle age, suddenly being attacked by a young, extremely fit villain. And I don’t want there to be any danger of me looking as though I could actually take him on. He has to look like he’s pretty much won. The only thing that I can do is, well, I did become alarmingly vicious and unsportsman-like and pretty much bite his finger off.

Jonathan’s attorney sure wasn’t happy about seeing that.

Yes! [Laughs]

Should we read into Jonathan’s past after seeing that biting maneuver?

It’s certainly there to keep you wondering. Everything’s there to keep the audience there to keep thinking, “Could it be him? Surely not.” It’s very clever stuff from David Kelley.

I will say that the ensemble cast brings it. Who was most wonderful to work with?

Oh, there was no weak link. You always dread that someone’s going to be uncomfortable and not enjoying themselves. That’s very infectious, and that makes you worse, but everyone just absolutely cracked their role, and it becomes really easy, and you can sort-of riff and go off script and all those luxuries.

Did you do much improv in this series?

Yes, more in some parts than others. I did quite a bit in episode 1.

We’re not sure about Jonathan being good or bad, but there are definitely shades inside him. I’m recalling what Sons of Anarchy‘s Emilio Rivera told us about his 100+ bad guys: he remembers them all because “I put a part of myself into the bad guys.” Did you draw upon any inner darkness?