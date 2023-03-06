Hugh Grant Dungeons & Dragons Forge
‘I Pulled A Christian Bale’: Hugh Grant Admits To Tantrum Regrets On The ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Set

With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves getting ready to roll into theaters this month, Hugh Grant is opening up about filming the swashbuckling fantasy film based on the massively popular roleplaying game. While Grant appears to be having a ton of fun in the trailers, the Paddington 2 star recently admitted that he may have thrown an unfortunate tantrum while filming Honor Among Thieves.

In Grant’s defense, he thought he was yelling at a movie exec, which would’ve been a worthy target of his ire, but when Grant realized he was punching down instead of up, the actor felt awful and immediately apologized.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better,” Grant told Total Film (via Yahoo! Entertainment). “Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling…”

Ever the dry comic, Grant couldn’t help but make a quip about the whole thing. “I pulled a Christian Bale,” he said, referencing Bale’s infamous 2009 meltdown on the set of Terminator: Salvation. Of course, it could’ve been worse. Grant could’ve joked about S&M with the woman, which has been his go-to move while promoting his villainous turn as Forge the Rogue.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)

