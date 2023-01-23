The first Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer had dungeons (of course), dragons (naturally), and Chris Pine playing the lute (hell yeah). But you know what it didn’t have? Any dialogue from Hugh Grant, as Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue.

The new trailer corrects this egregious mistake. You can watch it above.

“I don’t want to see you die,” he says, while Pine’s Edgin the Bard is being constricted by some worm thing (my apologies to the D&D heads out there, especially Joe Manganiello, for not knowing the creature’s name). “Which is why I’m going to leave the room.” Grant should exclusively play despere-for-attention villains from now on.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head, opens on March 31.