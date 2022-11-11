See this photo? Of Pete Davidson holding up two fingers? Add seven more.

Former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Jess Cagle Show, where he was asked if the rumors about Davidson’s supposed “BDE” are true. “Hey, man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, OK. He got something inside,” he said. Pharoah asked him “what is it?” and “what’d you do?” and “how you do it?” and Davidson told him what it was, what he did, and how he did it.

“It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is. He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy,’” the comedian joked.

Pharoah also credited Davidson’s vulnerability and personality with success in his personal life, as he’s also dated Kate Beckinsale and was even engaged to Ariana Grande — the latter of whom once tweeted that he was “like 10 inches.” “If a woman can’t talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody with a … maybe they not as big as you. You gotta be able to, you gotta be able to listen,” the Sing voice actor explained.

Unlike Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Jay Pharoah are all actors hired by Pete Davidson’s PR team to convince everyone that he’s packing down there, I’m beginning to think Martha Stewart’s crush on him isn’t the only thing that’s big.

You can watch Pharoah on The Jess Cagle Show above.

(Via Page Six)