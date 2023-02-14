North West has two talented parents: Kanye West, despite his recent controversies, is a highly esteemed rapper and producer, while Kim Kardashian has shown herself to be excellent at building her brand and business empire. North is proving to be a high achiever as well, as the nine-year-old is already a skilled artist.

In a video shared on North and Kardashian’s shared TikTok account yesterday (February 13), North showed that she’s an admirer of hip-hop up-and-comer Ice Spice by drawing a portrait of her, in a video scored by PinkPantheress and Ice’s “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” The pencil drawing, modeled off a photo of Ice, came out looking pretty great, especially considering the age of the artist.

After the video made the rounds, a TMZ cameraperson asked Ice if she had seen the clip and she responded, “I did, it was so cute. Thank you, North!” She added, “She’s so talented.”

Meanwhile, things continue to look great for Ice. A couple weeks ago, she landed her first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when her and Lil Tjay’s “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82. Then, just yesterday, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, making the track PinkPantheress’s first charting song.