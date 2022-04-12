In case you missed it, Jimmy Kimmel has been feuding with the “Congressmonster” Marjorie Taylor Green for the better part of a week. Well, no, that’s not right. Jimmy Kimmel has been doing his job — telling jokes on TV — and Rep. Greene seems to be so bad at hers that she often ends up being the butt of said jokes.

The QAnon-loving Congresswoman got so riled up over a recent joke Kimmel made following the Oscar incident — he suggested Will Smith should’ve slapped her instead — that she filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police.

“You may have heard, the Congressmonster is not happy about a comment I made about her on the show,” Kimmel explained to his audience Monday night. “She even called the cops on me. Me, she would like arrested, but the people who attacked the Capitol? It’s time to drop that already.”

Greene also took to Twitter to call out Kimmel for his “racist” and “misogynistic” comments, claiming she’d received multiple death threats from his violent leftist fans. The irony is ripe considering Greene recently gave an impassioned speech describing women as the “weaker sex” and has supported taking up arms against Democrats in the past but this whole thing has reached a new level of idiocy thanks to, who else, Matt Gaetz.

The disgraced Florida rep. invited Greene onto his podcast where the two skewered Kimmel for his “attacks on women,” and the late-night host found the situation so bizarrely amusing that he aired Gaetz’s comments on his show.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a total jerk,” Gaetz said in a clip Kimmel played for his audience. “And it seems that his trend is to attack women, which is particularly troubling.”

Kimmel pointed out that Gaetz is currently under investigation for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl before airing the rest of his rant.

“His critiques of you and our colleague Lauren Boebert are highly gendered,” Gaetz continued. “Because he’s [saying], oh, you’re a ‘Klan Mom,’ right? So, he’s attacking you as a mom and as a woman. And he attacks Lauren Boebert and says, ‘oh, she looks like stepmom porn.’ See how he does that?”