Someone made a semi-edgy joke and someone got mad. It happened at the Oscars, now it’s happening in the hall of Congress. The other day, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke on his late-night show about Marjorie Taylor Greene. Not only did Greene not enjoy it, she decided to report him to the authorities. But Kimmel doesn’t appear to be quaking in his boots.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

The joke combined two hot topics: the increasingly deranged, troubling attack on the LGBTQIA+ community by the far right and the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap. Greene, like many in the GOP, is angry at Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court. Some tried, bizarrely, to make her look soft on pedophiles. She’s not, and even The National Review debunked that one. But after Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney all vowed to give Jackson their vote, Greene made the disturbing decision to call them “pro-pedophile.”

So on his show, Kimmel made a joke: “Wow, where is Will Smith when you need him?”

It’s about as edgy as the Chris Rock joke that prompted Smith to strike him on live television, which is to say not that much. But Greene — who as an elected lawmaker doesn’t make laws but does heckle colleagues and degrade her own gender — decided to go nuclear on him anyway, saying she was reporting Kimmel to Capitol Police.

But Kimmel doesn’t seem worried.

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” he joked. Evidently Kimmel will not lose sleep wondering if the Capitol Police, who endured injuries and psychological trauma as the result of a riot Greene remorselessly helped inspire, will pay him a visit.

