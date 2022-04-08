The ladies of The View came out swinging on Friday morning when it came time to tackle Marjorie Taylor Greene for reporting their ABC colleague, Jimmy Kimmel, to the Capitol Police for cracking a joke about the congresswoman. Earlier in the week, Kimmel roasted Greene for calling members of her own party “pro-pedophile” because they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Kimmel quipped, “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?” and that was enough for Greene to announce she’d reported the late night comedian to the Capitol Police.

Joy Behar kicked off The View panel by calling Greene “touchy, touchy, touchy” before going right for the jugular. “It’s interesting, she is a joke, and yet she can’t take a joke,” Behar said. But it was Ana Navarro who went all-in on the QAnon congresswoman. After dragging Greene for going to the same Capitol Police she supports MAGA rioters attacking on January 6, Navarro used a favorite conservative insult to describe Greene’s latest meltdown.

REP. GREENE CALLS POLICE AFTER JIMMY KIMMEL JOKE: #TheView reacts after the Georgia congresswoman said she called Capitol Police after Kimmel made a joke about her remarks on three GOP senators’ support for Judge Jackson by asking, “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?” pic.twitter.com/GJt3EMwB45 — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2022

“Let’s also remember that this is the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who basically harassed a teenager who had just survived a mass shooting,” Navarro continued. “This is the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who accosted and harassed Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. So really sweetheart, you can dish it out but you can’t take it? I think in the right-wing culture, they call people like you snowflakes.“

We’d joke that someone should call 911 because there’s just been a murder, but Marjorie Taylor Greene might take it seriously and call the cops, so we’ll just quietly chalk this one up as a win for Navarro.

