Move over, Ted Cruz and Mike Lindell, Jimmy Kimmel has found a new favorite target. On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host discussed a recent tweet by white nationalist event-speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene in which she accused Republican senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney of being “pro-pedophile” for voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” he said. Taylor Greene was, ahem, triggered by the joke and snitched on the late-night host to the Capitol Police. Kimmel first replied to the Georgia congresswoman on Twitter (“Officer? I would like to report a joke”) before dedicating much of his monologue on Thursday to Taylor Greene’s dangerous nuttiness.

“Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6,” Kimmel said about Taylor Greene, who he dubbed “probably the worst woman in American politics.” He’s impressed by “how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore!’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops!’ It must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about.”

In response to Taylor Green’s follow-up tweet about “death threats” and “[hiding] your misogyny and your racism behind your ‘jokes’ on @ABC,” Kimmel said, “Not only don’t I condone death or any kind of threats against anyone, especially since I get dozens of them a week myself from the sickos who align with you, I also find it very rich that a person who did this in her campaign ad is suddenly whining about fantasies of violence.”

He continued:

“This woman, remember, she is the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians. Now she’s dialing 911 because she got made fun of. She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time — a ‘snowciopath.’ And nobody does anything. I feel like maybe other Republicans like having her around to make the rest of them seem normal.”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.