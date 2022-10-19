The future of The Daily Show might be in flux but its original host, Jon Stewart, is still out here delivering hot takes when we need them most. His latest targets? Former president Donald Trump and prolific rapper who just can’t keep his mouth shut, Kanye West.

Stewart used the opening minutes of his podcast — which serves as a companion piece to his talk show, Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart — to tackle some of the vile antisemitism on display by both men recently. Trump obviously has a long history of attacking Jewish people, but his most recent comments warning U.S. Jews that they should “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!” really riled Stewart this week.

“[It’s] one of the most explicit expressions of just pure ‘Jews have only loyalty to Israel,’” Stewart said on his show. “I don’t know that it even made the top 10 antisemitic bullsh*t of the week! In fact, the word antisemitic doesn’t even carry it anymore. It’s just weird Jew paranoia bullsh*t. It’s mind-blowing to me how easily it flows from people’s mouths and everybody’s just like, ‘Wow, that was weird.’”

Stewart then went on to address Kanye West’s latest media meltdown. The rapper ranted on social media about Jews controlling Diddy’s career before threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. (We assume he meant DEFCON.) Twitter suspended West and removed the Tweet in which West wrote, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West also claimed that Disney was a “Jewish platform.”

“Boy, he really doesn’t know the history of Disney, does he?” Stewart joked on the podcast. “If you are Jewish, then you’re part of the Jewish mafia. But if you’re not, then you’re just a guy who’s a dick to him in business. But if you’re a Jewish guy who’s a dick to him in business, then it’s part of the cabal.”

Stewart also laid into West for blaming Jewish people for his current string of professional and personal problems saying, “You’re a billionaire who was married to the Kardashians. How bad have we been f*cking you?”

He then addressed an issue some critics have brought up when discussing West’s bigoted outbursts. It’s well-known that the rapper suffers from mental health issues, but Stewart made the case that no drug can cure a person of antisemitism.