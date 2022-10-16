“Where my Jews at?”

That’s what Donald Trump wants to know. As Mediaite reports, the chronic complainer took time out of his busy Sunday morning to grumble about the lack of support he gets from America’s Jewish community, despite doing (what he believes is) so much for them. The former president took to his own (failing) TRUTH Social platform to carp — and to issue a seemingly stark warning:

No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!

It’s hardly the first time Trump has complained about not being more widely embraced by America’s Jewish voters — though he’s done a fairly good job of further alienating them with by perpetrating stereotypes and making regular assertions that being Jewish and voting Democrat means you are “being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel,” as he said during a White House event in 2019.

In 2021, Mediaite notes, Trump was a guest on Jonathan Freedland’s Unholy podcast, where he further claimed:

There’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel. I mean you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.

“In those examples,” writes Mediaite’s Ken Meyer, “Trump broached two anti-Semitic stereotypes: one arguing that Jews are more loyal to Israel than to their own countries, the other, that Jews control the media.”

Meyer wasn’t the only person to point out Trump’s antisemitic embrace of the dual loyalty trope:

More unabashed antisemitism from GOP leader Donald Trump. His threat to Jewish Americans and his continued use of the antisemitic dual loyalty trope fuels hatred against Jews. We will not be threatened by Donald Trump and Jewish Americans will reject GOP bigotry this November. https://t.co/sVOA25OvhH — Jewish Dems (@USJewishDems) October 16, 2022

BREAKING: Donald Trump ominously warns “U.S. Jews” to “get their act together” and “appreciate” what he has done for Israel “before it is too late,” drawing on the infamous “dual loyalty” antisemitic canard. RT IF YOU THINK THAT TRUMP IS A VILE BIGOT! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 16, 2022

A lot of layers in Trump’s attack on American Jews here. It’s also important to point out that the dual loyalty trope at the beginning of his post is antisemitic. https://t.co/DpRbUsePPx — rantt (@ranttmedia) October 16, 2022

Nothing to see here. Just a former US president using threatening language about American Jews at a time when antisemitism is on a global rise. pic.twitter.com/tr4saNIlcV — Yaakov Katz (@yaakovkatz) October 16, 2022

Trump deciding to jump on the antisemitism train with Kanye, hitting American Jews with the dual loyalty trope https://t.co/9kvU3YMQnv — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 16, 2022

As an American Jew with exactly one nationality, I’m not sure how Trump thinks I’m supposed to “appreciate what I have in Israel.” I have no citizenship in nor loyalty to Israel. The dual loyalty/‘aren’t Jews really Israelis’ trope is blatantly saying we’re not real Americans. pic.twitter.com/9O2cdBjZx8 — Yvette d’Entremont (@TheSciBabe) October 16, 2022

Trump is also repeating his antisemitic dual loyalty trope. And his premise is wrong. Only the Democratic Party is pro-Israel, rejects antisemitism, and supports the other values and policies most Jews prioritize. MAGA @GOP is semi-fascist. That's a problem–not just for Jews. https://t.co/6CctPOhvz8 — Steve Sheffey (@stevesheffey) October 16, 2022

Hey guys sorry to bother you but if you’re not standing with us now please do? The threats are out loud now. pic.twitter.com/ehn2YZLP4d — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 16, 2022

Trump is really playing the hits today …dual loyalty, ungrateful, we're going to get you, etc. — Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) October 16, 2022

(Via Mediaite)