Howard Stern has weighed in on the Kanye West controversy, and as always, the shock jock did not pull punches. While tackling West’s recent interview with Chris Cuomo, Stern went to town on the rapper’s increasingly open use of antisemitism. West had his Instagram and Twitter accounts restricted after back-to-back posts where he accused Diddy of being controlled by the Jews and vowed to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He’s since doubled down on those statements by railing against a “Jewish Underground Media Mafia” during his interview with Cuomo.

According to Mediaite, Stern blasted anyone trying to defend West’s statements due to his admissions that he suffers from bipolar disorder. “You gotta hear the sh*t this guy’s into and f*ck this mental illness, self defense thing that he’s into, you know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it.'”

Like a lot of people, Stern couldn’t help but wonder how Kanye isn’t getting the Britney Spears treatment. The pop star was placed under her father’s control for over a decade following allegations of mental illness, but the same hasn’t happened to Kanye.

“If he’s so mentally ill. Why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?” Stern asked.

After playing more of Kanye’s antisemitic rants, Stern heard enough and went right for the mother of all comparisons. “This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler.”

