The term “big d*ck energy” was popularized on (where else) Twitter after one of Ariana Grande‘s Twitter followers asked the pop star, “How long is pete???” Pete is, of course, now-former SNL cast member Pete Davidson, who she was dating at the time. Grande replied, “like 10 inches… oh f*ck… I mean… like a lil over a minute.”

Davidson wasn’t thrilled that Grande “talked all that sh*t for my penis,” he said during a standup show. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.” But it wasn’t all bad: at least the “BD” in “BDE” really freaked out Kanye West.

Kanye West was full of stress after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson — telling friends he was upset about his longtime partner being with a “white boy with a” large member. The revelation came out on The Brilliant Idiots podcast with hosts Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God.

After West spewed anti-Semitic bullsh*t on a now-deleted episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Charlamagne recalled a phone call he had with the “abusive psychopath” rapper, who was not thrilled about Kardashian dating Davidson. West allegedly said, “My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?” All Charlamagne could do was laugh at West.

