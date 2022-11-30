Kim Kardashian Kanye West
What Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Terms?

Yesterday, an interview with Pusha T was published in which the rapper spoke out against Kanye West’s recent behavior. “It’s definitely affected me,” he said. “It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

West is in the headlines again today, this time regarding his notorious divorce from Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported that the pair finally settled the divorce. The kids will stay with Kim but both she and West will have “equal access” to them, though West will have to pay $200,000 a month, as well as half the costs for their education and security. Neither has to pay the other spousal support and their assets will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.

In April of this year, Kim revealed that they weren’t exactly in communication following their divorce. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” she said. “And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day.”

