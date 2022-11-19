Election denier Kari Lake is still refusing to concede in Arizona’s gubernatorial race despite Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs scoring a pretty decisive majority of votes during the 2022 Midterms. And while she battles against reality, and Tom Petty’s estate for using his music in campaign videos posted to social media, she’s also teaming up with Donald Trump to give meandering speeches at senior citizen conventions down in Florida.

Lake paid a visit to Mar-a-Lago earlier last night to speak in front of a sparse crowd of MAGA supporters where she threw out a bunch of trigger words that have been historically proven to rile up her ignorant right-wing base. Lake, who embraced both Trump and WWE matriarch Linda McMahon on stage, used the event to spread more baseless theories about voter fraud in her home state.

“They had to do everything they could to stop us. Ballot harvesting. They had to shut down the machines on Election Day, but we know their tricks and they think they can slow and pour cold water on a movement. It is not possible people,” Lake said, desperately trying to liven up the geriatric crowd.

Still, despite hiring a legal team to fight against her own election loss, Lake’s closing comments made it seem like she wasn’t too hopeful the results would be overturned.

“I’ll tell you this right now, I don’t know what my future holds other than [that] I’m going to continue to fight for this country,” Lak said. “But I will do everything in my power to make sure this man is back in the White House.”

Kari Lake and Trump at Mar-a-Lago last night: “You cannot stop the Founding Fathers and the blood we have inside of us, and so I will fight what happened on Tuesday. Our elections are a circus run by clowns.” pic.twitter.com/HsDwf5YRMn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2022

(Via The Gazette)