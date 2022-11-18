In true MAGA style, Kari Lake is refusing to concede in Arizona’s gubernatorial race and has even taken the extra step of flying to Florida to meet with America’s #1 election denier at his home in Mar-a-Lago. However, in the process, Lake has already folded to one opponent: Tom Petty‘s estate.

According to Mediaite, Lake posted a campaign video on Wednesday featuring Petty’s hit song, “I Won’t Back Down.” The video was a not-so-subtle allusion to the candidate’s upcoming refusal to accept election results that showed her losing to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. It was also a completely unauthorized use of the song, which Petty’s estate did not take lightly.

On Thursday evening, a statement was posted on the singer’s official Twitter account warning Lake that her use of the track is illegal.

The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song “I Won’t Back Down” was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign. pic.twitter.com/DoT71whO43 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) November 18, 2022

Despite claiming she “won’t back down,” Lake did exactly that. Mediaite reports that the campaign video was deleted following the statement from Petty’s estate. What hasn’t been deleted though is Lake’s tweets about Todd from Breaking Bad. When it comes to her love for that crazy-eyed psycho, you might say she will… stand her ground.

(Via Mediaite)