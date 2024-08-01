Keanu Reeves is a spiritual man. Despite his roles in very violent movies and his rock and roll lifestyle, the actor always finds time to quietly offer some grounding wisdom and knowledge. So a play about the existence of God and the afterlife is actually right up his alley! Add in his buddy Alex Winter, and we finally have Bill and Ted’s Existentialist Adventure.

The Bill and Ted co-stars are set to reunite for next year’s Broadway adaption of Waiting for Godot, based on Samuel Beckett’s 1953 play which follows two men engaging in discussions and reflections on life while waiting for the titular Godot. Reeves will play Estragon and Winter will play Vladimir in this play, which is set to open at an ATG theater in fall 2025. This will be Reeves’ Broadway debut, while Winter has been on the stage numerous times over the years.

“We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays,” the two Bill and Ted stars said in a statement. Reeves and Winter last teamed up in 2020 for Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third installment in the Bill & Ted universe.

Jamie Lloyd also released a statement: “It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time.” Further details, including the dates, are set to be announced soon.

The good news about Waiting for Godot is that there are no potentially violent stunts, so Keanu should be safe from any potential injuries.

(Via Variety)