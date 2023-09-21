Keanu Reeves, being the kindest celebrity out there, is always inspiring his peers in unique ways. Whether it’s through his comics, or with his ability to stop a disastrous wardrobe malfunction, or just how his face looks when he’s holding puppies, Reeves is a man of the people. So when he met up with his old bandmates nearly two decades after their last album, it made sense that they would pick up where they left off, even though his career has skyrocketed since their initial musical endeavor.

Reeves told Entertainment Weekly how the band got together after all this time, and it turns out, it would not have happened without The Matrix Resurrections. It seems like the movie resurrected more than just Neo and Trinity.

“There was a premiere for Matrix 4 in San Francisco, and the next morning [the former band] had breakfast,” Reeves told EW. “That was the initial spark.” This is why they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day! You might just have a band reunion and write a new album.

Drummer Robert Mailhouse explained how it all came together organically after that. “We got excited, one thing leads to another, and then we all took it extremely seriously,” Mailhouse says. “It wasn’t going to be another one of those casual get-togethers. You could just tell. It was like we were on a mission.” That mission? To rock. They succeeded.

Now, Dogstar is heading out on a national tour ahead of their latest album release, and it would have literally never happened if Reeves hadn’t put a rubber duck on his head in the bath. Think about that!

