It makes sense that there would be injuries while making the John Wick movies. People are always getting thrown through glass windows, or falling down stairs, or in the case of one real-life accident, a stunt performer had their head cut “open.” But Keanu Reeves found making a comedy more painful than an action movie, probably becahe he shattered his kneecap like a “potato chip.”

During Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Reeves discussed a scene from Good Fortune, the upcoming comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari that also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. “I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?”

I want to take a moment and suggest there be a dance called The Keanu Shuffle. It involves looking awkward but cool, and occasionally saying “woah.”

Anyway, please continue Keanu.

“I’m doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then… there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn’t follow. And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip.”

“Comedy’s hard, man,” Reeves quipped.

The actor was spotted with crutches on the Good Fortune set, but Ansari praised him at CinemaCon 2024 for being “such a trooper.” Reeves was quickly back to work following the injury, and the only thing he couldn’t film was “some scenes where he needed him to do salsa dancing, which we need to pick up. He was like, ‘I’ll do it!’ We’re like, ‘Keanu, calm down. We’ll do the salsa dancing once your knee’s healed.'” If I can’t get The Keanu Shuffle off the ground, I’ll settle for footage of Reeves salsa dancing.

You can watch The Late Show interview above.

Good Fortune does not currently have a release date.

(Via Variety)