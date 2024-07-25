Many people like to think of Keanu Reeves as a big-shot action star with a license to kill, when in reality, he is just a sensitive soul with deep knowledge of the inner workings of the universe that many of us cannot even comprehend, especially Stephen Colbert.

Reeves stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new novel, The Book Of Elsewhere, and to celebrate his various cinematic achievements. He’s had so many, so they must be celebrated often.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Bill & Ted, the 30th anniversary of Speed, the 25th anniversary of The Matrix and the 10th anniversary of John Wick. This year will also mark the 60th anniversary of his own birth. He literally never stops working.

Colbert challenged Reeves to share his favorite moments from his films: for Bill and Ted, it was “friendship,” for Point Break it was “the beauty of the professional, awesome Patrick Swayze, ” and for Speed it was “Sandra Bullock and Jan de Bont the director saying ‘give me the f*cking camera!'” But when it got to The Matrix, Reeves took some time to reflect.

After a period of contemplation (and Colbert jokingly taking a break), Reeves emotionally replied, “The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.”

He continued, “So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… It’s the best,” he concluded. Colbert then shook his hand while the audience applauded.

This is the latest piece of cosmic wisdom that Reeves has been putting out into the universe. Reeves and Colbert had another profound interview back in 2019 when Colbert asked, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?” to which he responded, “I know that ones who love us will miss us.”

Check out the clip above.

(Via Deadline)