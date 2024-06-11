When you personally know Keanu Reeves, you can (and should) use every opportunity you can to bring up that fact. Shogun’s Hiroyuki Sanada knows this, as does the legendary Dolly Parton. Even the dog from John Wick would name-drop him if he could.

A fellow long-haired actor named Norman Reedus is talking up his pal Reeves after the two appeared together in the upcoming Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

While speaking with Collider, The Walking Dead star detailed the physical aspect of working on an action movie with Reeves. “I know Keanu, and my hat’s off to him because it’s a very physical, full-on, I-need-a-bottle-of-Advil-all-day-long type of job. But it’s fun. It’s super fun,” he admitted.

Both Reedus and Reeves appear in John Wick Presents: Ballerina, which takes place in between the third and fourth films in the universe. The movie is set to hit theaters next year. Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick also appear in what is Reddick’s final film role.

He added that the movie was not as easy as Reeves makes it seem. “It was painful. [Laughs] I just got back from Budapest where we added more fight scenes to it. So, I went from Japan to Budapest, back to Japan basically. It’s high-octane. It’s a cool story, it’s well-acted, visually stunning, but it’s just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” he said.

Reedus’ role is under wraps, but the actor said that his character is a stark contrast to the Big Ass Kicker Daryl Dixon. “The choreography is tight, tight, tight. In Daryl Dixon, it’s a loose fight. It’s a sloppy fight. There are no sloppy fights in that,” he added. Hopefully Reedus was able to bring his motorcycle on set for comfort. He loves a bike!

