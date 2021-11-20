Kyle Rittenhouse is a free man. On Friday, the Illinois teenager was acquitted of all charges connected to the fatal shooting of two protesters (plus one person he “only” wounded) in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. There was much rejoicing on the right, including multiple calls from lawmakers to make him a congressional intern. But there’s one person who finds such behavior “disgusting”: one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys.

Mark Richards, who has already expressed irritation with Tucker Carlson for bugging them while filming a Fox Nation special, spoke with Insider, and he made sure to slam the likes of Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, who he argues are exploiting a tragedy for political and financial gain.

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” Richards told Insider. “They’re raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me,” he said, adding, “They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it’s disgusting.”

Earlier, in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Richards discussed how his client has been turned into a folk hero by the right, who are openly courting him to join their cause. “I had a talk with Kyle. All I can say is what I say,” Richards said. “And Kyle’s going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle eventually.”

Both Gaetz and Gosar offered Rittenhouse jobs, the latter joking that he will “arm wrestle” Gaetz for dibs on the young man. Gosar is hot off being censured by the House over posting an anime video in which he murders both fellow representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Gaetz, who launched into a bizarre defense of Gosar before the vote, remains under federal investigation over ties to a sex trafficking ring, which may have involved underage girls.

(Via Insider)