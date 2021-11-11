LeBron James has never shied away from making his feelings felt when it comes to issues beyond the basketball court, as the man who was famously told to “shut up and dribble” has used that to create his own mantra of “more than an athlete,” encouraging others to take stands and speak out on what is important to them.

He has been outspoken on issues of racism and police violence against the Black community, and the country is currently watching to see how the legal system will deal with Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left Blake paralyzed. Rittenhouse went on the stand on Wednesday and put on quite the scene, breaking down and causing a 10-minute recess so he could gather himself.

Many weren’t buying the Rittenhouse display on the stand, and among those calling BS on his tears was James, who tweeted that Rittenhouse “ate some lemon heads before walking into court” to try and fake tears.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James’ commentary can all but assure him of being a leading discussion point for conservative talk show hosts on Thursday, something he’s quite familiar with dating back to “shut up and dribble” and his infamous tweet calling Donald Trump “u bum” while he was the president.