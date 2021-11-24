For someone who Tucker Carlson says is “not particularly political,” Kyle Rittenhouse sure does seem to have a type. It has been just five days since the 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges after fatally shooting two men, and wounding another, with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August of 2020. And already he has managed to sit down with Carlson for an exclusive—and lengthy—one-on-one with the Fox News host, then apparently made his way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where he caught up with a certain former president who has yet to concede the 2020 election.

According to Politico, Donald Trump held a press conference (really?) on Tuesday during which he shared the news that Rittenhouse had just left Mar-a-Lago. Exactly how did that meeting come to be? Flattery.

“He called,” Trump told Sean Hannity during an hour-long interview that aired on Tuesday. “He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan.”

“He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man,” Trump—echoing Carlson’s description of Rittenhouse as a “sweet kid”—continued. “What he went through… that was prosecutorial misconduct,” Trump said, according to Politico. “He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead. If he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head, in one quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger—Kyle would’ve been dead.”

Trump, of course, was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a picture of his pops with the freshly acquitted teen, which he cringingly captioned “GOATs.”

Though Rittenhouse himself has stressed that “No matter what your opinion is or where you stand, this wasn’t a political case,” the teen seems to be embracing the hero status he has gained amongst some of the GOP’s most controversial members; Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Madison Cawthorn, and Lauren Boebert are among the loose cannons currently engaged in a friendly battle to prove who loves Rittenhouse the most. While Paul Gosar has challenged Matt Gaetz to an arm-wrestling match to decide who’ll get to offer Rittenhouse an internship first, Lauren Boebert went one step further (as she often does) by suggesting that she and Madison Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, have a foot race to determine who gets the kid.

Justice was served for #KyleRittenhouse and he is fully exonerated. As I said last year, obviously self-defense. I will arm wrestle @mattgaetz to get dibs for Kyle as an intern. https://t.co/kon65IB1d9 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 19, 2021

Then there’s kooky Marjorie Taylor Greene, who praised Rittenhouse as “one of the good ones.”

Kyle Rittenhouse ACQUITTED on ALL charges! May Kyle and his family now live in peace. Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys. Kyle is one of good ones. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, as Reuters reported, the family of Anthony Huber, one of Rittenhouse’s victims, issued a statement noting that the not guilty verdict “means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”

