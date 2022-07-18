Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert makes no secret of how she didn’t graduate high school and holds a GED (which she secured less than a year before her House election). That actually wouldn’t be a deterrent to being a U.S. lawmaker, if Boebert had decided to study up on civics, but she regularly reminds people of how she doesn’t do that. She’s not too familiar with the U.S. Constitution other than the Bill of Rights, specifically the Second Amendment because (obviously) she loves her guns. She’s also demonstrated confusion about the branches of government (as outlined by the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause) and why they should not overlap, so it’s not too surprising that really sees no need for an Education Department.

Boebert also believes that church and state should not be separated, which is something she recently made clear while declaring, “The church is supposed to direct the government.” There’s no telling what point that Boebert was actually arguing, but when Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stepped up over the weekend to proclaim that the Education Department “should not exist,” Boebert seemed to elbow her way to the front of the line while claiming that she’s already had that idea.

In fact, Boebert tweeted, “I signed onto legislation with @RepThomasMassie saying exactly that! We need to get this done.”

I signed onto legislation with @RepThomasMassie saying exactly that! We need to get this done. https://t.co/L875ZYlVVZ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 18, 2022

Let’s just say that Boebert made this one too easy. People couldn’t resist offering up a buffet of jokes.

Who would have guessed the third grade dropout was against education? Besides everyone. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 18, 2022

What color crayon did you use? — Schrödinger's Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) July 18, 2022

Well since you didn’t finish school, took the GED so many times they just finally gave it to you, I can see why you think there’s a need for the Department of Education. — Kathy Shott (@ShottKathy) July 18, 2022

I challenge anyone to tell me why @laurenboebert would not want to eliminate the Department of Education. — LedZeffelin (@bspater) July 18, 2022

LOL the lady who never finished high school wants to abolish it altogether. I'm sooo surprised. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 18, 2022

No surprise a high school dropout wants to abolish education — Evan (@daviddunn177) July 18, 2022

Considering you’re a high school dropout, that makes sense — Cal Meacham (@MeachamDr) July 18, 2022

The person that didn't finish school wants to abolish what? Education. Hmm — Who's your cult leader? (@ComeOnM48634420) July 18, 2022

This is some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard. You are proof of what happens without a good education. We need a stronger education department!! With more resources for teachers (not guns), and better wages as well. — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) July 18, 2022

There’s a darn good chance that Boebert will stay in office, regardless of her distaste for education. She won her Colorado primary and is now looking forward to sticking around after the November election.