Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Raised The Subject Of Her GED While Missing The Point Of Her Critics’ Disappointment In Her

Not too long ago, famous lipstick wearer Lauren Boebert inadvertently reminded people that she has a GED while pushing back at the idea of student loan forgiveness. Over the weekend, Boebert voluntarily reminded everyone of that GED because it was a useful reference while she criticized Kamala Harris’ public speaking skills.

Of course, Boebert misses the point while believing that her GED is why people pile onto her on a regular basis. She has frequently trashed education to the point where she called to abolish the entire education department. And given that she only acquired her GED a mere few months before being elected to Congress, her interest in pursuing it probably had little to do with actual learning. She’s also stepped in on previous occasions by proposing a lot more time for lawmakers to read bills, so there’s that.

“The same people who will try and knock me for having a GED think this lady represents intelligence and eloquence,” Boebert tweeted. “Whoever paid for her education wasted their money.”

People were quick to come for Boebert, not because she has a GED but because of her behavior as an elected official. She’s frequently combative, hops to conclusions, and launches into false equivalencies at the drop of a rootin’ tootin hat. And she may be ignoring replies on Twitter, but users let her know that the GED is definitely not the issue here.

And less tweeting and more debt-ceiling talk resumes… soon?

