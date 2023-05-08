Not too long ago, famous lipstick wearer Lauren Boebert inadvertently reminded people that she has a GED while pushing back at the idea of student loan forgiveness. Over the weekend, Boebert voluntarily reminded everyone of that GED because it was a useful reference while she criticized Kamala Harris’ public speaking skills.

Of course, Boebert misses the point while believing that her GED is why people pile onto her on a regular basis. She has frequently trashed education to the point where she called to abolish the entire education department. And given that she only acquired her GED a mere few months before being elected to Congress, her interest in pursuing it probably had little to do with actual learning. She’s also stepped in on previous occasions by proposing a lot more time for lawmakers to read bills, so there’s that.

“The same people who will try and knock me for having a GED think this lady represents intelligence and eloquence,” Boebert tweeted. “Whoever paid for her education wasted their money.”

The same people who will try and knock me for having a GED think this lady represents intelligence and eloquence. Whoever paid for her education wasted their money. pic.twitter.com/VZX7XrfLb6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 6, 2023

People were quick to come for Boebert, not because she has a GED but because of her behavior as an elected official. She’s frequently combative, hops to conclusions, and launches into false equivalencies at the drop of a rootin’ tootin hat. And she may be ignoring replies on Twitter, but users let her know that the GED is definitely not the issue here.

You shouldn’t be judged for having a GED, you should be judged on your competence as a representative in Congress. I don’t see how trolling the president and vice president does anything for your constituents. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 6, 2023

I applaud you on finally passing your GED . I despise you because of your politics. By the way BoBo, you cannot hold a candle to our VP. She’s outstanding. — Helen (@Helen91064703) May 6, 2023

I don’t think people knock you for your GED; it is more than likely just your personality. Kamala was accurate in the video. There is a difference between SBOs and entrepreneurs. I have no clue what people have against Kamala. Oh, wait…she is Black. Nvm. — James Seabridge (@JamesSeabridge) May 7, 2023

The issue is not the GED or even the number of times it took you to pass. It’s that you’re an incurious criminal who didn’t even bother to get a GED until you decided to run for congress. — Laurie Sanders (@LaurquiW) May 6, 2023

They don't mock you for having one, they mock you for having to take the test 3 times and the 4th was a freebie — Old and Grumpy (@Timothy89684797) May 6, 2023

Darlin, it is because you failed high school and had to take it "4" times before you passed. This speaks volumes of your competence and ability to focus. E.g., lets look at your parenting with your son and the ability to ensure he shows up to court. Your actions speak… — Alan Tegel (@tegelad) May 6, 2023

I think it’s great that you have a GED. I just wish you’d use it to say something intelligent. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 6, 2023

Lauren, it's the fact that it was just given to you out of pity after the fourth failed attempt. — Tammy's Liberal Voice (@NavyVeteranWife) May 6, 2023

As someone whom has a GED, stop trying to be a victim to excuse your unethical and un-Christian like behavior. Do onto others. — Jason (@karmicwaverider) May 6, 2023

And less tweeting and more debt-ceiling talk resumes… soon?