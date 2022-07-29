Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Seems Triggered By The Response To Her Proposal For (A Lot) More Time To Read Bills Before Voting

It’s no secret that noted pronoun hater Lauren Boebert passed the GED mere months before her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Legend has it that, in addition to the documented time of passage, that it took her four times to pass the test that stands as an equivalent to a high school diploma. She did not graduate from high school and obviously did not attend college, and all of that would be just fine if Boebert wasn’t a U.S. lawmaker who often appears to decide that she doesn’t need to brush up on the U.S. Constitution.

After all, she knows about the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights, and she apparently believes that’s enough. Boebert’s frequently willful lack of knowledge of high school civics matters, including the branches of government, and the difference between Samuel and John Adams, well, it’s all led to mockery. That spirit often turns into comeuppance when Boebert decides to righteously punch down at every opportunity. And let’s just say that her proposal for more reading time isn’t going as planned.

Boebert has proposed a rule for House lawmakers to receive 5 days (apparently a working week for those who are feeling traditional) to read bills before voting on them. She tucked that into this 4-minute video full of patriotic production values.

Federal lawyer Ron Filipkowski brought the waiting period to attention.

And no one is debating that lawmakers should actually read bills before voting on them. It’s particularly egregious when lawmakers are scribbling additional lines in margins immediately before the vote, simply does to slip things in undetected. However, five days does seem like a long time for bills that need immediate attention. And that makes me wonder if Boebert should spend less time tweeting and more time working.

Responses to Boebert’s proposal were not too kind.

And now, she’s lashing out: “Democrats being outraged that I’m pushing to force a five-day period for legislators to actually read legislation before they pass it tells you everything you need to know about how they think government should work.” The rooter and tooter added, “Know what’s in the bill BEFORE passing it. Pretty simple.”

Boebert also retweeted this defense, and to be fair, she seems to be struggling to keep up with her job. It happens! But again, if she spent less time trolling and insulting people and turned off her phone, that would make more sense than a week-long waiting period in a lot of cases. We’ll see how this proposal fares, though.

