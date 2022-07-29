It’s no secret that noted pronoun hater Lauren Boebert passed the GED mere months before her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Legend has it that, in addition to the documented time of passage, that it took her four times to pass the test that stands as an equivalent to a high school diploma. She did not graduate from high school and obviously did not attend college, and all of that would be just fine if Boebert wasn’t a U.S. lawmaker who often appears to decide that she doesn’t need to brush up on the U.S. Constitution.

After all, she knows about the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights, and she apparently believes that’s enough. Boebert’s frequently willful lack of knowledge of high school civics matters, including the branches of government, and the difference between Samuel and John Adams, well, it’s all led to mockery. That spirit often turns into comeuppance when Boebert decides to righteously punch down at every opportunity. And let’s just say that her proposal for more reading time isn’t going as planned.

Boebert has proposed a rule for House lawmakers to receive 5 days (apparently a working week for those who are feeling traditional) to read bills before voting on them. She tucked that into this 4-minute video full of patriotic production values.

It’s time to change the way things are done in The Swamp. I’m proud to join my fellow warriors in the House Freedom Caucus to call for commonsense changes in how Congress functions. pic.twitter.com/0EkEp9WyEX — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 28, 2022

Federal lawyer Ron Filipkowski brought the waiting period to attention.

Lauren Boebert wants the House to pass a Rule to give her 5 days to read a Bill before voting on it. pic.twitter.com/NGaNEkEbRi — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 28, 2022

And no one is debating that lawmakers should actually read bills before voting on them. It’s particularly egregious when lawmakers are scribbling additional lines in margins immediately before the vote, simply does to slip things in undetected. However, five days does seem like a long time for bills that need immediate attention. And that makes me wonder if Boebert should spend less time tweeting and more time working.

Responses to Boebert’s proposal were not too kind.

I have a better idea. We should elect representatives who can keep up with their legislating work instead of getting distracted with media, fundraising and Twitter trolling. — Radical Liberal 🇺🇸 🌻 (@pavancharvaka) July 28, 2022

Lmao! Not all Americans need 5 days, hell, I read an entire book today. 668 pages, took me two and a half hours. You should only get accommodations if your disabled. What’s yours? I mean if you’d as it it but as a member of the house that should be available to you? Good grief — Borneastside (@brysgrl25) July 28, 2022

How about passing a law that high school dropouts aren't eligible to run for Congress? I would go farther and say a bachelor's degree should a minimum requirement, along with a civics test and a security clearance. — Amethyst🏴‍☠️🇺🇸♌🍀🏳️‍🌈 (@OutlawWitch) July 28, 2022