As expected, the far-right is not down with Biden’s (modest) student loan debt forgiveness plan. The Daily Wire creator Ben Shapiro got his butt handed to him after people pointed out his own forgiven federal loan, and a whole host of Republicans (including MAGA cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene) are hopping mad that people are seeing a drop in the bucket of relief ($10,000 for most federal loan borrowers) against a predatory lending scheme.

As one might expect, Lauren Boebert is also ready to pull out her guns over this development, proving that she didn’t learn after being piled onto after she seconded former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s call to abolish the Education Department. And really, there’s nothing wrong with getting a GED, but Boebert famously secured hers less than a year before her House election. She has subsequently refused to study up on what she needs to know as a lawmaker (an understanding of civics and the U.S. Constitution beyond the Second Amendment). Boebert is also so good at mismanaging money — she used campaign funds to pay rent and reportedly bought breast implants with money that should have paid her Shooters’ Grill employees — that it’s rather rich of her to bash the smallest amount of debt forgiveness for education.

“I loved paying back my student loans so much that I want to do it for other people,” the rooting’ tootin’ lawmaker tweeted. “[S]aid by no one ever.”

“I loved paying back my student loans so much that I want to do it for other people.” – said by no one ever — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2022

Let’s just say that Boebert probably should have stayed out of this fight. Again, there’s nothing wrong with holding a GED, but it does give people ammunition when said GED holder (who is bad at managing money) decides to bash people who inadvertently signed up for a lifetime of debt to advance their own education. And she’s being compared to Madison Cawthorn for that level of hypocrisy, too.

In response to Lauren Boebert being upset about college student loan relief, the GED Council of America has agreed to refund her $24.99. — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) August 25, 2022

Student loans Lauren that’s something you never had to worry about considering you never passed an exam In your life. I would rather pay peoples student loans off than have my taxes pay your salary.Doctors,nurses,techies etc with degrees are worth more to our economy than you. — Mary Adamson (@maryada04486603) August 25, 2022

"I loved taking the GED so much that I took it three times before I passed," said no one ever, oh wait, that's you. — Leslieoo7  🌻 (@Leslieoo7) August 25, 2022

"You don't have student loan debt. You didn't go to college, Lauren"

-said by everyone — Jennifer (@jhowellchrist) August 25, 2022

Um… Lauren… you didn’t need a student loan for 8 years of high school. — angryANGRYGoat🤘🐐 (@Rob_roborob) August 25, 2022

Lauren Boebert speaking out about student loan forgiveness is like that time Madison Cawthorn campaigned for Christian conservatism and then face banged his cousin. — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) August 24, 2022

are you mad that you're not getting reimbursed for your GED? — C.J. Maitland (@CJMaitland1) August 25, 2022

What student loans? You didn’t even graduate high school! LOL! — Rigby’sBoss (@rigby_sboss) August 25, 2022

There are no real winners in this argument, but Boebert clearly should have stuck to tweeting about guns this week.