Hard-right lawmaker Lauren Boebert periodically reminds people that she was a teenage mother who dropped out of high school, and she eventually gave birth to four sons. Her family photos tend to involve firearms, given her love of the Fourth Amendment and most extreme-conservative talking points. And her narrow reelection victory (in a red-leaning district) and an abundance of “hometown” criticism hasn’t encouraged her to take a few steps back. Rather, she’s arguably become even more brash with her talking points.

During the most recent Conservative Political Action Conference, Boebert spoke out about her wish to ban sex education in schools. While also downvoting any mention of “gender ideology” in such classes, she claimed (in this video clip posted by the Patriot Takes account on Twitter), “I mean they have comprehensive sex-ed. They’re teaching kids how to have and enjoy sex, and even same-sex sex.”

Now, Boebert also has some news, which she shared at a Moms for America event. Via Newsweek (and also Patriot Takes), Boebert made the announcement of her impending grandmotherhood at age 36. This status is due to her 17-year-old son’s also-impending fatherhood, and in this video, she expressed accolades for teen pregnancy because these young mothers “understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born.”

Here’s what she said on a fuller note:

“There’s something special about rural conservative communities. They value life. If you look at teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation, well, they’re the same, [in] rural and urban areas. However, abortion rates are higher in urban areas. Teen moms’ rates are higher in rural conservative areas, because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born.”

Also in the video, Boebert revealed that her son called teen pregnancy “hereditary” in the family because Boebert made her mother into a young grandmother, too. On a related note (and as mentioned above) Boebert has also been forthright about dropping out of high school (due to her first pregnancy) and securing her GED less than a year (as she reportedly told the Durango Herald) prior to being elected to the House of Representatives.

