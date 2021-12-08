The “Rifle Republican” label couldn’t be more literal than what you’ll see in Lauren Boebert’s family Christmas photo. The far-right firebrand, fortunately, is taking a break from saying terrible things (or, at least, being busted for doing so) about her colleagues. Yet what has materialized on her Twitter feed isn’t any less disturbing, and it goes back to Boebert’s enduring love of guns, as she previously celebrated while vowing to carry her Glock in the halls of Congress.

‘Tis the season for gathering one’s children in front of the Christmas tree while they’re brandishing rifles. Boebert gathered all four of her sons in precisely that manner, and she did so with a nod to fellow Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie. He recently did the same with his family, although his children aren’t nearly as young as Boebert’s kids. She added, “No spare ammo for you, though.”

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

These ill-advised photos arrive shortly after the Michigan school shooting, which was carried out by a teenager whose parents gave him the gun as a gift. The suggestion here is that gifts and guns go hand in hand, so, not great!

Well, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose back-and-forth with the rootin’ tootin’ Boebert continues. “Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?” AOC tweeted. “lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own.”

Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”? lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

AOC was joined by a whole lot of people, some of whom noted the irony of Boebert’s “jihad squad” remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Of course Bobo is out here tonight doing the Massie tweet from the other day pic.twitter.com/Th1nYFrZZW — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 8, 2021

Ilhan Omar has probably never held a gun in her life. Lauren Boebert has an arsenal of weapons vast enough to carry out a bloodbath. Tell me. Who’s the fucking terrorist?🤔 — Mark (@Markfry809) December 2, 2021

After a school shooting where 4 children died, terrorist Lauren Boebert poses with her 4 armed sons. This is how an 'Ethan Crumbley' is created. When a mentally-ill, angry, conspiracy-theorist MAGA mom supplies her children with guns and ammo for Christmas. Disgusting family. pic.twitter.com/H1lmuIwDRJ — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 8, 2021

How unfortunate and embarrassing for her kids. When they get older they will be pissed to know their mother @laurenboebert have publicized a photo of them posed w/ guns reminiscent of any school-movie-church mass shooter these past three decades. https://t.co/J8HZbzkrCX — babyimnotevenhere (@notthedailyshow) December 8, 2021

Lauren Boebert needs to be expelled from Congress immediately. Are school mass murders a joke to her? Are they a joke to the @GOP? Their gun worship is an abomination. This woman is a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/LTL8h1GIrw — Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) December 8, 2021

If being a racist lunatic with a gun fetish and the IQ of a fencepost isn’t enough to get Lauren Boebert voted out in Colorado, maybe raising a Packers fan and a *Raiders* fan will. https://t.co/X0RdrIxERy — Glenn Craven (@GlennCraven) December 8, 2021