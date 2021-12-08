laurenboebert1024.jpg
Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Filled Family Christmas Photo Is Being Dragged Hard (Including Mockery From AOC)

The “Rifle Republican” label couldn’t be more literal than what you’ll see in Lauren Boebert’s family Christmas photo. The far-right firebrand, fortunately, is taking a break from saying terrible things (or, at least, being busted for doing so) about her colleagues. Yet what has materialized on her Twitter feed isn’t any less disturbing, and it goes back to Boebert’s enduring love of guns, as she previously celebrated while vowing to carry her Glock in the halls of Congress.

‘Tis the season for gathering one’s children in front of the Christmas tree while they’re brandishing rifles. Boebert gathered all four of her sons in precisely that manner, and she did so with a nod to fellow Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie. He recently did the same with his family, although his children aren’t nearly as young as Boebert’s kids. She added, “No spare ammo for you, though.”

These ill-advised photos arrive shortly after the Michigan school shooting, which was carried out by a teenager whose parents gave him the gun as a gift. The suggestion here is that gifts and guns go hand in hand, so, not great!

Well, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose back-and-forth with the rootin’ tootin’ Boebert continues. “Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?” AOC tweeted. “lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own.”

AOC was joined by a whole lot of people, some of whom noted the irony of Boebert’s “jihad squad” remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

