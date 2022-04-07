Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Rights Cheerleading Tweet Got Shot Down By The Masses, Including A School Shooting Survivor

Last holiday season, rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert (owner of Shooter’s Grill) showed off a gun-filled family Christmas photo, which led to her acting triggered when SNL took aim with a parody sketch. Then cast member Chloe Fineman responded to the congresswoman’s complaints while calling her an “actual clown,” and none of that has quelled Boebert’s zest to continue confusing herself over the constitution.

That trend has continued with Boebert talking about the Second Amendment and how happy she is about “CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY states” because she really digs people walking around, armed, without permits. Boebert tweeted, “More than HALF the country will be returning to 2A in it’s [sic] intended form, a great victory for liberty, but we still have a lot of work to do!”

Confusion reigns here, but that’s Boebert’s usual M.O. In response, one zinger came right out of the gate, from Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, who suggested that Boebert wouldn’t be around after the midterms: “Good thing I have the one thing on my side that you don’t. Time.”

From there, people reminded Boebert of the Second Amendment’s plain language, which is for a “well regulated Militia,” rather than people wandering around the street with any manner of firearm. As some pointed out, there’s also the existence of “automatic high ammunition weapons,” which didn’t exist back in the day, along with the whole concept of times changing in multiple ways.

Boebert’s cheerleading got shot down, and it wasn’t pretty, but she’s never been one to brush up on the founding fathers, let alone those who attended the constitutional convention, before firing off her passionate tweets about them.

