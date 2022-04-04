lauren-boebert.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert Got Schooled After Her Confused Response To Elon Musk’s Newly Purchased Stake In Twitter

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s kind-of the master of showing off her lack of detailed (and lawmaker-relevant) knowledge through tweets. One need only witness her recent Russia-Ukraine tweet to see how little she understands about international relations. Before that her voting-rights tweet showed how confused she was about the American Revolution, and now, she’s showing off similar vibes about the investment strategies and the stock market.

The latest Boebert missive arrived after news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk nabbed a 9.2% stake after a string of events. First off, Elon loves to troll (and send stock prices up and down in the process) on Twitter, and secondly, the SEC leashed him in 2018 by requiring him to get approval for “material” tweets about Tesla. So this purchase is something, alright, and perhaps it’s the ultimate billionaire-troll move that’ll do nothing.

Musk is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter, which sent Twitter stock soaring up to 26%, and it’s an odd move after he appeared to question the “free speech” platform. And some believed, after these tweets, that he was mulling over starting his own social media platform.

Boebert seems to think that Musk’s shareholder status will end “political censorship” on Twitter, so maybe she’s all upset about the repeated bannings of her pal, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Donald Trump.

Boebert doesn’t seem to notice that Musk purchased passive shares, so he’s investing in Twitter, sure, but he’s got zero control. Naturally, people had comebacks for Boebert.

×