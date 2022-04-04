Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s kind-of the master of showing off her lack of detailed (and lawmaker-relevant) knowledge through tweets. One need only witness her recent Russia-Ukraine tweet to see how little she understands about international relations. Before that her voting-rights tweet showed how confused she was about the American Revolution, and now, she’s showing off similar vibes about the investment strategies and the stock market.

The latest Boebert missive arrived after news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk nabbed a 9.2% stake after a string of events. First off, Elon loves to troll (and send stock prices up and down in the process) on Twitter, and secondly, the SEC leashed him in 2018 by requiring him to get approval for “material” tweets about Tesla. So this purchase is something, alright, and perhaps it’s the ultimate billionaire-troll move that’ll do nothing.

Musk is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter, which sent Twitter stock soaring up to 26%, and it’s an odd move after he appeared to question the “free speech” platform. And some believed, after these tweets, that he was mulling over starting his own social media platform.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Boebert seems to think that Musk’s shareholder status will end “political censorship” on Twitter, so maybe she’s all upset about the repeated bannings of her pal, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Donald Trump.

Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 4, 2022

Boebert doesn’t seem to notice that Musk purchased passive shares, so he’s investing in Twitter, sure, but he’s got zero control. Naturally, people had comebacks for Boebert.

Buying a share of a company makes you a shareholder, but it does not give you a say in the day-to-day operations of a company.

Shareholders own either voting or non-voting stock, and that determines whether they can weight in on big picture issues the company is considering.

IVP — Pass H.R.1 – For the People Act (@MshellButtercup) April 4, 2022

Yeah, um, can someone explain to Lauren that’s not how it works. Twitter has a Board. Elon can’t unilaterally do anything. On top of that, there is no political censorship. If there was, you’d be long gone… — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) April 4, 2022

You're still coming through loud and clear, so where's the political censorship? — GoPoundSand (@Go_PoundSand) April 4, 2022

pic.twitter.com/WHdpr87KlL — ✍🏻This is no dream! This is really happening! (@WWonTwit) April 4, 2022

Why isn’t Trump using his big new social media platform that he swore is going to be bigger than Twitter? Why aren’t you? — 🇺🇸🌻Josh Perkins ⚓️(he/him) #Ally 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@RendarSelin) April 4, 2022

Passive shares. He’s investing in Twitter but has zero control. — Dave Bonazola (@DaveBonazola) April 4, 2022

Ma'am, he repeatedly violated the terms of service he agreed to. He ain't the only banned person out there. — Will Gardiner (@WillGComedy) April 4, 2022