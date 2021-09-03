A lot of people are good at Twitter. Rifle-Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is not one of them. This week, she’s been called out for her praise of the Taliban, and that’s in addition to how she got roasted for a silly Siri question and dragged for a pronoun discussion, in which she attempted to be clever by shading trans rights. And Lauren Boebert has messed up again on Twitter, this time by attributing a quote to John Adams (the 2nd president of the United States) to Samuel Adams (also a founding father, but who’s arguably better known as the namesake of a beloved brewery).

Rootin’ tootin’ Boebert does run a bar and grill, and perhaps that’s why, when she spoke of being a “patriot,” that’s why her mind moved toward beer instead? Who knows. It’s probably best to not try and make sense of why she wrote this (in a now deleted tweet-image): “For true patriots, to be silent, is dangerous” while adding, “Always let your voice be heard, patriots.”

This Lauren Boebert tweet in which she confuses John Adams with Samuel Adams has been up nearly 4 hours. But Boebert hasn’t deleted it because she creates her own reality. She’ll probably file a bill requiring schools to teach that Sam and John are the same person. pic.twitter.com/3ZgWT9boEJ — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 3, 2021

Naturally, the tweet is gone now, although it remained in view for hours, and screenshots exist for posterity. Boebert famously acquired a GED and hasn’t attended college, so she’s probably not a history buff, but still, she’s an elected official and a lawmaker. So of course, people ran with her error.

Lauren Boebert confused a quote attributed to Samuel Adams with John Adams, which is exactly what you would expect from someone who got in to politics by running a bar instead of studying politics and history. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 3, 2021

'I changed it to John Adams cuz everyone knows a beer can't talk.'

-Lauren Boebert, probably — T KByrd (@Tkbird11) September 3, 2021

Nothing says “troglodytic simpleton” better than confusing Samuel Adams and John Adams. What a “patriot” you are. pic.twitter.com/VlJE091Lrs — Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) September 3, 2021

TODAY IN HISTORY 1783–John Adams, Ben Franklin & John Jay sign the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War. 2021–John Adams is mistaken for Boston tavern owner Sam Adams by Lauren Boebert.#Fresh #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE #ONEV1 pic.twitter.com/USBkyp1tBY — LongTime🤓FirstTime👩‍💻 (@LongTimeAmy) September 3, 2021

Lauren Boebert is Sucha Dumb Ass…. The Quote is From Samuel Adams not John Adams#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb pic.twitter.com/9y4hVPjl0o — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) September 3, 2021

John Adams? Don’t you mean Samuel Adams 😂 pic.twitter.com/bpwKwECANF — Megan (@MeganLeazes) September 3, 2021

Sam Adams not John Adams pic.twitter.com/2jqSFsyduU — Chief The Second (@ChiefTheSecond1) September 3, 2021

Lauren Boebert quoting either John Adams or Samuel Adams is a stretch. I would assume Boebert would quote things off napkins … or bar menus… pic.twitter.com/cOFEpgnSYa — teatime75 (@teatime75) September 3, 2021