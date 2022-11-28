Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert can’t stop herself from sarcastically tweeting, and people cannot stop themselves from responding. It’s a cycle, for sure, and it runs up against Boebert’s own reported discussion of how she received her GED after dropping out of high school. As I’ve mentioned before, there’s no shame in taking that path, but Boebert also set herself up for ridicule by proposing longer reading times for legislative bills before it’s time to vote. She also pushed back hard against student loan forgiveness, which didn’t inspire critics to join her cause(s).

There was also the time that Boebert confused John Adams (the 2nd president of the U.S.) and Samuel Adams (who was also a founding father, but is also a brewery’s namesake), which resulted in more pushback. Now, Boebert has tweeted a “history lesson,” which is a move that’s not likely to turn out well for anyone, let alone someone whose red-leaning district barely voted her into a sophomore congressional term.

The “lesson” followed Alyssa Milano’s declaration that she “gave back” her Tesla in the wake of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Subsequently, Milano “bought the VW ev” and tweeted, “I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

Elon Musk found this information to be hilarious for a reason that Boebert echoed. “.@Alyssa_Milano traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen because she says @elonmusk enables Nazis.” She added, “Really quick history lesson below:”

.@Alyssa_Milano traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen because she says @ElonMusk enables Nazis. Really quick history lesson below: pic.twitter.com/mv5bvcWbph — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 28, 2022

Boebert then tweeted a screencap of the first paragraph of a History.com article. Of course, the first paragraph doesn’t tell the whole story, which has been detailed at length by Jalopnik and includes decades of Volkswagen’s post-war shifts and redemptive moves, including recently (as Reuters reported) cutting ties with a distributor who apparently showcased “a wall decorated with an image of a Nazi celebration of the Beetle car.”

Let’s just say that the history of Volkswagen is complicated and not easily boiled down to a screencapped paragraph wrapped in a tweet. And people had their own “history lessons” to offer Boebert in return.