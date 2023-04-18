For a former owner of a bar and grill (no RIP has yet surfaced for Shooter’s Grill’s pork sliders), Lauren Boebert sure does trip up on the subject of beer. The last time that this happened, Boebert credited a quote by John Adams (the 2nd U.S. president) to Samuel Adams (a founding father, yes, but more commonly referred to as a beloved brewery’s namesake). She has also, on a similar note, botched pronouns while shading trans rights.

Now, the lawmaker from Colorado has combined both rootin’ tootin’ pastimes to step into the same anger-bear shoes that Kid Rock wore while shooting up Bud Light cans out of protest for the brand’s campaign starring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Boebert is keeping the MAGA-themed fury alive, but she strangely chose to do so with this mocked-up graphic of fallen U.S. Army Specialist-Turned-Corporal (and former NFL player) Pat Tillman on a beer can. Boebert also tweeted, “Hey Bud Light, here’s the one America wanted!”

Boebert does not appear to look at her replies because this tweet still exists. However, one user swiftly tweeted a quote from the 2017 The Athletic-relayed anecdote from Tillman’s college coach, Lyle Setencich:

“‘Hey coach, you ever coach any gay guys?’ That’s what Pat said to me. I said. ‘I have.’ Pat said, ‘What do you think about gay players?’ This was in the middle of the 1990s. I said, ‘I’ don’t know all the issues but if they can play football I love them,'” Setencich recalled. “‘Good,’ said Pat. “Good.'”

As well, the Pat Tillman Foundation’s website has pointedly celebrated Pride Month, and this doesn’t even touch how Tillman was killed by friendly fire while on tour in Afghanistan. Let’s just say that there are lots of layers here, and Boebert appears to be unaware of them, and people let her know this.

Pat Tillman would not want this. Shame on you. — Stephen Perez (@SPerezReports) April 18, 2023

I knew Pat on a professional basis, but we weren't close. However, I do know that if he could, he'd be in your office right now making you take that down. — David Paredes (@30RockSunDevil) April 18, 2023

I assure you that Pat Tillman would hate you like the majority of America does. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 17, 2023

Pat Tillman was a democrat. — Blackthorne 🇨🇦 (@blackthorne_m) April 18, 2023

Does anyone else have the feeling that if Bobo here knew that Pat Tillman was a liberal atheist, she wouldn't have wanted to memorialize him on a beer can? I'm glad we have some streets named after him in PA. Not on a lousy can of beer. — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) April 17, 2023

Technically America already got him. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) April 18, 2023

Do you even know who that is? — Blake Herzinger (@BDHerzinger) April 18, 2023

No one tell her — DrinkABeer&PlayAGame (@ABeerAndAGame) April 18, 2023

Are you going to stack these cans and have kid rock shoot them while you both shriek “FRIENDLY FIRE” Gods, you are the absolute dumbest df — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 18, 2023

they way they pretend like this man didn’t die from friendly fire and then use him in recruitment and advertisement is nasty biz — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) April 18, 2023

remind me, who killed him? — Jesse Benn (@JesseBenn) April 18, 2023

Is this all Boebert “performance art”? An interesting thought.