Lauren Boebert’s Take On Russia-Ukraine Is Only Letting People Know How Little She Knows About Russia

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s had quite a week. During Biden’s State Of The Union speech, she made a spectacle of herself while failing (with an assist from Marjorie Taylor Greene) to start a “build the wall” chant, and then she heckled Biden (and later tried to defend herself) while he discussed his son’s death in the context of soldiers killed by cancer. And Boebert showed off a “Drill Baby Drill” jacket that she wore to attend the SOTU; here’s a photo that Ted Cruz tweeted while calling Boebert “my friend.”

This, of course, was Boebert’s way of saying that we should drill all of the oil, and now she’s tweeting to that effect. “Just your daily reminder that America is funding Russia’s war,” she declared. “[B]y buying Russian oil and gas rather than producing our own.”

Boebert, a sitting congressperson, generally embarrasses herself whenever she tweets about subjects that she should understand in depth. She has shown that she doesn’t understand the Bill Of Rights, and she once confused Samuel and John Adams, so it’s safe to say that she also doesn’t pay attention to the intricities of international relations. As Al Jazeera recently summed up, the U.S. imports 3% of oil from Russia, tops:

In 2021, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 500,000 bpd of other petroleum products from Russia, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association.

This represented three percent of US crude oil imports and one percent of the total crude oil processed by US refineries. By contrast, the US imported 61 percent of its crude oil from Canada, 10 percent from Mexico, and six percent from Saudi Arabia in the same year.

As many on Twitter pointed out, that’s not too terribly much in the grand scheme of things. Not only that, but Boebert would be one of the first to complain if already-high gas prices skyrocketed further, should the U.S. completely cease Russian oil imports.

It’s a nuanced subject, for sure, and one that probably shouldn’t be tackled on Twitter without some research, but Boebert’s gonna do her thing regardless.

