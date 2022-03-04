Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s had quite a week. During Biden’s State Of The Union speech, she made a spectacle of herself while failing (with an assist from Marjorie Taylor Greene) to start a “build the wall” chant, and then she heckled Biden (and later tried to defend herself) while he discussed his son’s death in the context of soldiers killed by cancer. And Boebert showed off a “Drill Baby Drill” jacket that she wore to attend the SOTU; here’s a photo that Ted Cruz tweeted while calling Boebert “my friend.”

This, of course, was Boebert’s way of saying that we should drill all of the oil, and now she’s tweeting to that effect. “Just your daily reminder that America is funding Russia’s war,” she declared. “[B]y buying Russian oil and gas rather than producing our own.”

Just your daily reminder that America is funding Russia’s war by buying Russian oil and gas rather than producing our own. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 4, 2022

Boebert, a sitting congressperson, generally embarrasses herself whenever she tweets about subjects that she should understand in depth. She has shown that she doesn’t understand the Bill Of Rights, and she once confused Samuel and John Adams, so it’s safe to say that she also doesn’t pay attention to the intricities of international relations. As Al Jazeera recently summed up, the U.S. imports 3% of oil from Russia, tops:

In 2021, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 500,000 bpd of other petroleum products from Russia, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association. This represented three percent of US crude oil imports and one percent of the total crude oil processed by US refineries. By contrast, the US imported 61 percent of its crude oil from Canada, 10 percent from Mexico, and six percent from Saudi Arabia in the same year.

As many on Twitter pointed out, that’s not too terribly much in the grand scheme of things. Not only that, but Boebert would be one of the first to complain if already-high gas prices skyrocketed further, should the U.S. completely cease Russian oil imports.

The US produces 12 million barrels a day and imports 0.2 million barrels a day from Russia. That’s 1.7%. A proverbial drop in the barrel. But please remind me again tomorrow. — John Tandler (@johntandler) March 4, 2022

In 2021, the US imported 3% of its oil from Russia. 3% By contrast, the US imported 61 percent of its crude oil from Canada, 10 percent from Mexico, and six percent from Saudi Arabia in the same year. Tell the WHOLE truth! — Joeybaggadonuzz (@joeybaggadonuzz) March 4, 2022

Thanks Bobo! We import more oil from Canada and produce plenty of our own. Thanks for trying! — Bruno in the Bay (@BrunoTheGreat32) March 4, 2022

The US imports 85% of it oil from 5 countries and none of them is Russia. So I don’t think we are funding Russia’s war. It’s just so easy to fact check you to show how that once again you’re wrong. — Rob Findor (@RealRobFindor) March 4, 2022

Be clear, only 3% of our oil comes from Russia. It should be zero with zero increase in US oil and gas production. Let's wean off oil and gas that makes us vulnerable to governments like Russia. Wind and sun are abundant, renewable, green, good for the economy and create jobs — Bear Lass (@DeborahShulman3) March 4, 2022

First of all, we stopped buying Russian crude oil (which btw we refine and resell at a higher price thus making money for the country) but it costs substantially less money to buy oil than it does to produce it. With it comes less spills and fines. Which helps us, the taxpayers. — Athena (@Pallas_Athena_O) March 4, 2022

Reminded that even if the US produced at capacity, it would not be enough to cover our 20m barrels/day usage after exports are accounted for, and that less than 3% of US oil imports come from Russia (and probably less now since sanctions have killed export financing). — Tarnell Brown (@EccentricEcon) March 4, 2022

WE DO PRODUCE OUR OWN AND NEVER STOPPED SINCE YOUR LOVE HAS BEEN VOTED OUT — Techhi (@Techhi) March 4, 2022

Words of wisdom by Notorious G.E.D. — 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖓 𝖎𝖘 𝖘𝖎𝖈𝖐 𝖔𝖋 𝖞𝖔𝖚𝖗 𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖙 (@BellDiantha) March 4, 2022

Republicans and many others on the right demanding that Biden be tougher on Russia, “cut off all Russian gas and oil,” will be the first people to blame Biden when the price at the pump increases here. — Mark James (@MarkJam92731126) March 4, 2022