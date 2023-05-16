Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert was famously triggered when SNL parodied her gun-filled family Christmas photo. She, however, appeared to see humor in a t-shirt that referred to a gun as a “cordless hole puncher.” That didn’t go over well when mass shootings happen nearly every day in the U.S.

Still, Boebert persists. She previously tried to have the AR-15 named as the “national gun,” and now, she has introduced a new bill into Congress. Actually, that’s not entirely accurate. Boebert appears to have first introduced this bill last summer, and now, it’s back with even worse timing.

This is a fairly short bill, too. Boebert did recently propose much more time for lawmakers to read bills, but this one won’t swallow too much time. The bill can be viewed here, and it’s not the shortest bill in congressional history. That title may go to this 2017 doozy, which simply read, “The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018.”

That bill did not succeed, obviously. Boebert is undoubtedly hoping to have more luck with the Shall Not Be Infringed Act. The whole purpose of the bill is to repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was extensive in comparison, but many people would agree that it didn’t go far enough, given our current state of, you know, mass shootings. Here is the Boebert bill:

This bill repeals the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022. The act makes various changes to federal firearms laws, including to expand background check requirements, broaden the scope of existing restrictions, and establish new criminal offenses. The act also reauthorizes, funds, and supports various programs, grants, and activities to promote access to behavioral and mental health services, enhance school safety and security initiatives, and address gun violence in communities. Effective as of the date of enactment of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Public Law 117–159), such Act is repealed, and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted.

So essentially, the bill wants to remove the tiniest bit of bipartisan cooperation that has passed on gun laws in recent years. The bill also appears to suggest beefing up security at schools because the right-wing wants to counter guns with more guns, I guess? The whole subject is so fraught, but we’ll see how far Boebert’s bill goes with this second introduction.

(Via Congress.gov)